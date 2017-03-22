Selena Gomez Rocks 2 Dramatically Different Hair Looks In 1 Day — Vote On Your Fave

Courtesy of Instagram

Selena Gomez was back in the studio on March 20, and looked gorgeous with both sleek and straight hair and wild waves. Vote on your fave look below!

Selena Gomez was shooting some new ads for Pantene in Los Angeles, California on March 20. She’s a brand ambassador for the hair care brand and showed off the versatility the products give to hair! Luckily, we got some sneak peek looks at her hair and makeup from the shoot thanks to her glam squad.

Makeup artist Hung Vanngo posted two GORGEOUS selfies of Selena on his Instagram, and they posted a video on his Facebook, giving shout outs to various countries and showing a little behind-the-scenes. Her hairstylist, manicurist and photographer all re-posted these gorgeous Selena selfies!

Hung did her stunning makeup, which centered on a dramatic cat eye with long lashes and full, peachy lips. She really looked amazing!

In one set up, her hair, which was styled by Gregory Kaoua, was sleek and straight, in a deep side part. Another look had her hair in big, loose waves — so sexy and chic! Both looks were so gorgeous!

She also showed off a slightly lighter color of hair — her colorist Marissa Marino wrote on Instagram, “Showing off her new lighter locks for @pantene… hair color by #marissamarino with A LOT of help from @melissamarie901 😘#901OG.” Selena has been going to the Nine Zero One salon for many years! Her hair looked so shiny and healthy.

Her nails at the shoot were done by Tom Bachik, who also created this custom red and white “bandana” design for her Vogue magazine shoot.

HollywoodLifers, which hair look do you like better on Selena?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.