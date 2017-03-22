Selena Gomez Admits Fans ‘Cut To Her Soul’ With Cruel Instagram Comments

Selena Gomez, 24, opened up to the New York Times about her upcoming project Thirteen Reasons Why on March 22, and her explanation of the role social media plays in her life might just break your heart.

While Selly admits to being bullied while working for the Disney Channel, she says the online stuff didn’t really start until later. “When I was on Wizards of Waverly Place, we didn’t have social media really,” she explained. “Twitter had just begun. Every Friday, I’d get to do a live taping in front of all these little kids and make their life. That’s when I was the happiest. Then, as I got older, I watched it go from zero to a hundred. So I’m actually glad it took us this long to create this project because it’s so relevant now.”

Thirteen Reasons Why is about a girl who commits suicide and then leaves behind 13 tapes to the people who made her want to take her own life. Selena believes social media is the biggest culprit of causing those feelings in today’s world.

“You can’t avoid it sometimes,” she says of reading to harsh comments on her Instagram photos. “I delete the app from my phone at least once a week. You fixate on the [negative] ones. They’re not like, ‘You’re ugly.’ It’s like they want to cut to your soul. Imagine all the insecurities that you already feel about yourself and having someone write a paragraph pointing out every little thing — even if it’s just physical.”

Yikes. Selena went MIA on Instagram in 2016 for three and a half months after the stress got to her and she cancelled the remainder of her Revival tour. Dealing with a lupus flare-up, anxiety, and bullying from fans became too much for her, and if keeping Insta off her phone helps her prevent that from happening again, we’re glad she knows what to do!