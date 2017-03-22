Selena Gomez Confesses She Was ‘Bullied’ At The Worst ‘High School’ — Disney Channel

Poor Selena Gomez! She might be the most loved person on Instagram on the planet today, but in a March 22 interview, she opened up about her experiences with being ‘bullied’ while she was working for the Disney Channel. Here’s what she had to say!

Selena Gomez, 24, is on top of the world these days, but as a major teenaged star, it wasn’t easy. “I knew what it meant to be bullied,” Sel revealed to the New York Times about approaching author Jay Asher to adapt 13 Reasons Why into a series when she was just fifteen. “I went to the biggest high school in the world, which is the Disney Channel,” she added, implying that she was bullied during her time there! So sad.

This was the day I was nervous as hell going into @Netflix for the first time to talk about @13reasonswhy -my mom found this book in 2009 and worked her ass off to make it with me, guide me and tell this story authentically (the only reason, beside Jay this project was even made) A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:59am PST

In the past, Selena has spoken out about being bullied in elementary and middle school, too. “I was bullied every second of every day in elementary and middle school,” the “Same Old Love” singer told Cleveland.com. “Obviously, people are going to bring you down because of your drive. But, ultimately, it makes you a stronger person to turn your cheek and go the other way.” It’s safe to say that Sel has definitely risen above her bullies!

13 Reasons Why, which Selena helped produce, premieres on Netflix on March 31. Don’t miss it!

HollywoodLifers, do you feel bad that Selena had a tough time at Disney?