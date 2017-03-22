Russell Wilson & Future’s Beef Over? He’s Been Trying To Mend Things With Ciara’s Ex

Are Russell Wilson and Future finally squashing their beef? We’re hearing that the QB is trying to be the bigger man in all of this, and wants to be on good terms with his pregnant wife’s ex. But is Future giving him anything to work with?

“Russell Wilson, 27, is just a really good guy and the last thing he ever wanted was to get into some beef with Ciara‘s ex,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “He didn’t love how Future, 33, treated Ciara, 31, in the past,” the insider explains, “But they had a son together [Future Zahir Wilburn, 2] so Russell knew he was going to be in her life.”

The insider reveals that Russell has been working to make amends with the rapper…but he’s not getting a great response. “Russell has reached out to Future a number of times since he got serious with Ciara, and tried to talk to him,” the insider reveals. “He wanted to air out any issues with Future, but he hasn’t been interested. Future won’t return his texts of phone calls, so it’s been frustrating.” We can absolutely see that!