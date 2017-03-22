It’s only been a few months since Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian ended their relationship, but Kris Jenner is reportedly already on the hunt for her son’s next ladylove. She’s even schemed up a brand new reality show just for him to find love, according to a new report!

Rob Kardashian, 30, may be getting back into the dating scene after his split from Blac Chyna, 28, with some help from his mom, Kris Jenner! “[Kris] is in talks with execs about getting Rob his own dating show called Rob’s Romance,” an insider tells InTouch Weekly. “It’s going to have a similar vibe to The Bachelor. He’ll wine and dine some of the girls a fancy celebrity hangouts, but others will be taken to fasts-food restaurants like Taco Bell and Burger King. Kris wants to make sure Rob meets someone who loves him for him.”

This reports comes just months after it was revealed that Rob and Blac ended their relationship in the weeks after their daughter, Dream’s, November birth. However, it’s always hard to tell what the exact status of these two is, as they’ve broken up and gotten back together countless times since they first started dating in Jan. 2016. Although we haven’t seen them together in quite some time, Blac did publicly wish Rob a Happy Birthday on March 17, and had positive things to say about their relationship in an interview released that same day.

“I’m in it for the long haul,” Blac told Cosmopolitan South Africa, adding that she’s “committed” to Rob and that they simply have “ups and downs” like any other “long term” couple. “I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other,” she told the mag. “And the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us.”

