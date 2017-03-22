Normani Kordei’s ‘DWTS’ Blog: The Moment My Heart Stopped On The Premiere

Each week, Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei will be writing exclusively for HollywoodLife.com about her latest experience on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ This week, she takes on the premiere!

Read Normani Kordei‘s entry on this week, and follow her on Instagram @normanikordei.

Going into this first week I was definitely, and obviously, very nervous. There is a lot of expectation for me as a former dancer, and someone with dance experience, but with more expectation comes more responsibility. That really got me through this week. I always try to take everything Val [Chmerkovskiy] says into consideration. He is always giving me the best advice and critiques, and I try to listen to him a lot and take what he says and show it in our routine. He and I are out on the floor together, and I know that we are in this competition as a team, so listening to him this week has been so important for me.

The quick step was our first dance but also one of the hardest dances there is, so I am blessed that I got through it with Val’s guidance. It took me a bit to recognize that he is with me every step of the way; when we go out on floor we are out there together. So we took on the quick step together and I think we crushed it. I blacked out in the best way possible once I was out on the floor. I didn’t want the audience, or the cameras, or the judges to distract me from what I knew we could do. I just focused in on the glitter, and the lights, and the music and gave it my all.

When I learned that we were going to be the first couple dancing this season, my heart stopped a bit. It is a lot of pressure because that dance is the first thing the audience not only sees that show but this whole season! Our dance was going to set the tone for the entire season. It was a lot of pressure but I am honored knowing that someone chose Val and I to do that dance and take that pressure on because they believed that we could fill that spot and do it justice.

Overall, I feel like the live dance was the best Val and I had ever done. We did it a few times throughout the day, but looking back that last time was the best. The live dance was day and night from what I had been seeing us do in rehearsals, it did not even look like the same dance! The energy for the live show was so different, and that fed into our dance for sure.

Next week there is a bit more pressure. I am on tour with the girls in Okinawa, Japan and Val is with us. It is going to be hectic to find time in between shows and travel to find time to practice. We get to do the cha-cha and that dance is so fun, I know we are going to kill it.

— Normani

Keep coming back every week for more from Normani!