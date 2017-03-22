Noah Cyrus Fiercely Defends Miley’s Ultra Sexy Stage Antics: ‘Do Your Thing, Girl’

Noah Cyrus is following in her big sister Miley Cyrus’ footsteps as a singer, and she revealed in a March 21 interview that she’s always admired Miley for her x-rated dance moves. So will 17-year-old Noah do the same when it comes to performing? Well…

Noah Cyrus is forever a fan of Miley Cyrus, 24, and her super sexy performances — even her famously provocative one with Robin Thicke, 40, at the 2013 MTV VMAs. “I’m like, ‘Go girl, get it, do your thing, shake it,’” Noah tells The Sun in a new interview. Noah will always support her big sis!

Noah says her own onstage antics will remain tame…for the time being. “I wouldn’t say my music is as ‘racy’ [as Miley’s] but I’m not against it,” Noah says, hinting that she might take after Miley one day. Still, she assures: “I’m quite young so I’m not going to be stripping it down [anytime soon].”

Furthermore, Noah’s mom Trish Cyrus, 49, didn’t want her to get into the music business so quickly. “She really wanted me to wait until I was 18,” Noah explains, “But I signed [with Sony] and she was like, ‘Oof, that happened fast.’” Miley was also a young teenager when she got started, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to the Cyrus fam that Noah is ready to do the same!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 27, 2017

Finally, the “Make Me (Cry)” singer reveals that she wanted to wait a while to become a musician, but eventually she had to give into the pull. “I just wanted to be a kid and live a normal life,” Noah says. “Then I realized I’m not normal. I’m the biggest weirdo ever.” Love it!

