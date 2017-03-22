REX Shutterstock

Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth expecting a baby?! The duo randomly started building a playground and nursery in their backyard, and the new pics of the kids’ wonderland on March 22 has us wondering if they’re about to start growing their little family.

Well, well, well, what do we have here?! DailyMail reported on March 22 that Miley Cyrus, 24, and her longtime love Liam Hemsworth, 27, have allegedly begun construction on a playground and nursery on their sprawling 10-acre Malibu property, which includes both of their homes.

The report claims that one of the studios on their ranch has been transformed into a “play area,” and that Miley hand-wrote “You R My [Sun]Shine” on one of the walls. While there are not photographs to prove this, there are pictures of large toys on their property, including a massive dinosaur beside their pool. What does it mean?! SEE THE PICS RIGHT HERE.

Miley is definitely a whimsical person, and all of this could be attributed to her childlike and artistic nature. However, it seems like especially suspicious timing to make these changes since just one week earlier on March 16, fans started freaking out that Miley and Liam may have secretly gotten married!

Miley’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus took to Instagram to share a picture of the screen of a digital camera on which Miley is smiling and wearing a lacy white outfit. “I’m so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus,” Billy captioned the pic. So weird! However, he quickly tried to pedal back, saying “Whoa! Don’t jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy.”

Her mom Tish Cyrus also slammed the rumors, telling Entertainment Tonight that “if Miley was getting married, it would not be in that dress!” Her sister Brandi Cyrus agreed, saying “I was like in that top?! What are you, crazy?!” We will just have to keep and eye to find out what Miley and Liam are up to!

HollywoodLifers, what do you make of the new construction? Let us know!

