March Madness: Vote On The Teams Who Will Soar During The Sweet Sixteen

REX/Shutterstock

Welcome to the Sweet 16! It’s about to go down March 23-24, and we’ve got our brackets ready… maybe. If the Sweet 16 plays out like the second round, then we’re in for a wild two days. Now, it’s time to vote on your favorite teams who you think will advance to the Elite Eight! Click inside to vote!

Congratulations, all… you’ve made it through the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament. How’s your bracket doing? —Duke, Louisville and Villanova didn’t help keep our solid, or so we thought, bracket in tact.

But, it’s time to move on to the Sweet 16, aka the ACC invitational. It’s actually crazy — Six out of the 16 teams left are from one conference. This year we have three 1 seeds and an 11 seed. AND, it’s going to be insane, because more than half of these teams has won a championship — Arizona, Florida, Kansas, North Carolina, and UCLA.

So, take a look at the past results from the tournament’s votes, and be sure to cast your vote for the Sweet 16 at the bottom!

March 23 games:

The first game of the Midwest Regional semifinals is Michigan and Oregon. It’s going to be quite the matchup since Michigan has been dominating after a slight slump. Not to mention, these guys have really shown out, AND they survived a plane crash on their way to the Big 10 in Washington D.C. on March 8. To make it this far in the tourny after all of that makes them look like superheroes.

Next up, we have West Virginia and Gonzaga going head-to-head on Thursday. Gonzaga’s offense has been straight fire thus far, for this matchup is going to be tight. WV’s been creating a high number of turnovers, but, they’re a favorite.

Xavier Vs Arizona — We have Sean Miller going head-to-head with his old team, so this is bound to create an extra-entertainment factor to the game. The favorite here seems to be Arizona, but don’t underestimate Xavier.. they’ve been playing to good ball throughout the tournament.

And, last but not least, Kansas Vs Purdue.

Take a look at the rest of the match-ups for March 24:

Butler Vs North Carolina

Kentucky Vs UCLA

Wisconsin Vs. Florida

Baylor Vs South Carolina

