Marc Anthony, 48, & New GF, 21, Confirm Romance With Red Carpet Debut: Pics

That didn’t take long! It’s been just over a month since Marc Anthony and Shannon De Lima’s divorce was finalized, and he’s already made if official with his new (even younger) girlfriend, Mariana Downing!

Marc Anthony, 48, attended the Maestro Cares Foundation’s gala on March 21, and he had a very special lady on his arm — his new girl, Mariana Downing, 21. The pair’s relationship was first reported back in February, but this is the first time they’ve confirmed that they’re an item by being photographed at a public event together. Marc and Mariana reportedly met at a dinner party, where they exchanged numbers after he was “immediately smitten,” according to TMZ, and it doesn’t seem like it took him long to make it official!

On Feb. 13, Marc’s divorce from Shannon De Lima, 29, was finalized, and just days later, news of his romance with Mariana went public. However, Marc and Shannon announced their split back in November, after just two years of marriage, and he filed for divorce in December, so he’s been a single man for at least four months now.

Marc and Shannon’s split seems like it was mutual and amicable, which is not surprising, considering he’s pretty well known for staying friendly with exes. After all, he and Jennifer Lopez, 47, are still the best of friends, and even work together, despite being broken up for six years now. Of course, that situation is a bit different, as they share twins Max and Emme, 9, so there’s the whole co-parenting aspect, but we give them props for remaining so civil after ending their marriage.

It’s unclear if Mariana has met the 9-year-old kids yet, or if she and Jennifer have any sort of relationship through Marc, but it definitely seems like the singer is totally in love already!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Marc and Mariana as a couple?!

