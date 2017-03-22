Loni Love’s Tearful Miscarriage Confession: ‘I Had So Much Love For That Baby’

Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Television

‘The Real’ took a super emotional turn on Mar. 21 when cohost Loni Love bravely revealed she suffered a miscarriage in her 20s. While announcing the news publicly for the 1st time, the TV personality also admitted it’s the real reason she’s vowed to never have kids. Watch her heartbreaking confession here.

Loni Love, 45, got super brave on the Mar. 21 episode of The Real during a Girl Chat segment called “I’m Late. Period.” During the bit, cohosts Tamera Mowry-Housley, 38; Adrienne Bailon, 33; and Jeannie Mai, 38 shared their experiences with pregnancy scares, but the show took a serious turn when Loni made the courageous choice to talk about her own pregnancy — one fans never even knew she had.

After taking a whopping 14 pregnancy tests and visiting the doctor, Loni discovered she was pregnant in her late 20s. “At the time, I started processing it,” the comedian said. “The dude I was with, he was excited, but I was still really, really nervous. But then, eventually, you know that nature takes over. And you’re like, ‘You know what, there’s nothing I can do. I’m just gonna have to have this baby and I’m just going to deal with it.'”

The star continued, “And, sure enough, as soon as I was ok with [the pregnancy], about 8 weeks, I miscarried.” It was then Loni broke down in tears while talking about losing her unborn child. “I just never wanted that feeling again, because I was already afraid,” she said of her decision to never have kids. “I had so much love for that baby. That’s why I don’t take it lightly. After that, I made sure I would never get pregnant again, because I didn’t want to go through that. I felt like it was a person I was letting down.”

“That’s the reason I don’t have children to this day,” she tearfully added. Showing their support, her three cohosts immediately got closer to her, even putting their arms around her and hugging her. “Sometimes, things just happen. Sometimes, God has a plan,” Tamera told her.

This isn’t the first time Loni has opened about not wanting to get married and refusing to have children. Back in 2013, the actress said during an episode that she was previously married but decided to end it to pursue her career as an entertainer. “Marriage is a serious situation,” she explained at the time. “I was in love, but it takes a lot. I had to make a decision… did I really want to have that settled down family life or was I going to be an entertainer?”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Loni had a miscarriage? Do you think she’s brave for talking about it on TV?

