Lollapalooza 2017: Chance The Rapper & More Headlining — Full Lineup

REX/Shutterstock

Get excited, music fans! The lineup for Lollapalooza was announced on March 22, and there are a ton of big names on the list. Chance The Rapper, Lorde, Blink 182 and DOZENS more are performing this year and you will NOT want to miss it.

Lollapalooza is just four and a half months away, and now, we finally know who will be taking the stage on the weekend of Aug. 3-Aug. 6 in Chicago! The biggest names at this year’s festival are: Muse, Lorde, Cage The Elephant and Wiz Khalifa on Thursday, The Killers, Blink 182, DJ Snake and Run The Jewels on Friday, Chance the Rapper, The XX, Alt-J, and The Head & The Heart on Saturday and Arcade Fire, Justice, Big Sean and The Shins on Saturday.

There are plenty of other artists you can check out if you’re in Grant Park that weekend, though. Here’s the full lineup:

The 2017 #Lolla Lineup is here! 1-Day Tickets go on sale at 10am CT TODAY. View the full Lineup by Day here: https://t.co/PtXlaw7fBU pic.twitter.com/vBBOT5nete — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2017

Lollapalooza is one of the biggest music festivals in the country, attracting people from all over (even Malia Obama was there in 2016!) for four days full of great music and fun. Last year, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Radiohead, Lana Del Ray and Ellie Goulding were among the headliners, and from what we saw it was quite a show!

Four-day passes for Lolla have been on sale and are already sold out for this year, but music lovers can still buy tickets for each individual day at $120 a pop plus fees starting at 9:00 ET on March 22. So, now that you know which artists are playing on which day, you can decide who you want to specifically spend money on seeing! The General Admission tickets include a pass to all eight stages from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., food prepared by over 35 chefs, access to merch and autograph signings and more. How could you pass that up!?

HollywoodLifers, will you be getting tickets to Lollapalooza 2017?! Who’s your fave artist on the lineup?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.