LeBron James Blasts LaVar Ball For Talking About His Kids: ‘It’s A Problem Now’

Don’t mess with LeBron James, especially when it comes to his family. LaVar Ball made outspoken comments about LeBron’s kids, where he said they’d be pressured to be just like him. Well, LeBron issued him a warning on March 21, to keep his kids’ names out of his mouth!

LaVar Ball — the outspoke father of UCLA baller, Lonzo Ball, 19 — isn’t on LeBron James‘ good side right now. In the beginning of March 2017, Ball Sr. made comments about LeBron’s kids — LeBron Jr., 12, Bryce, 9 — and the dynamic of how they would be perceived growing up in the game of basketball .

“It’s going to be hard for [LeBron’s] kids because they are going to look at them like, ‘You got to be just like your dad,'” LaVar told Chris Broussard. “And after a while, that pressure starts sitting on you like, ‘Why do I got to be just like him? What can’t I just be me?’ And then they are going to be like, ‘Aw, you’re soft, you’re not that good.’ Because the expectation is very, very high.” Damn.

Ball Sr. basically said that LeBron’s children are slated for more elite success than other Cavaliers’ stars, via ESPN. Although some time has passed since his comments, LeBron, 32, didn’t let them slide. He fired back when he spoke to ESPN, on March 21 when he said, “Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth… Keep my family out of your mouth.”

King James made his angry response when he was in LA, practicing on UCLA’s campus after a victory over the Lakers. “This is dad to dad. It’s a problem now,” he continued. “He can talk all about his brand, talk about his sons, talk about basketball, talk about me. But keep my family out of this.” Mic drop.

LaVar’s son, Lonzo is a 19-year-old star player at UCLA, and he’s even been the topic of a lot of NBA draft buzz. Although LeBron didn’t have the nicest words for LaVar, he did admit, “I actually like his son … I like his game.”

And, we’re not too sure why LaVar would even make the comments that he did, because have you seen this video of LeBron Jr.? This kid doesn’t need his daddy’s legacy, because he’s going to create his own!

