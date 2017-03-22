Kylie Jenner Is Coming Out With Blushes & The Names Are Seriously X-Rated

Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner just announced her latest cosmetics launch & we could not be more excited! She revealed that she will officially be launching a new Kylie Cosmetics product — blush! She is set to launch five different shades of blushes on March 24th and the names are seriously X-rated!

Kylie Jenner, 19, announced the latest addition to her Kylie Cosmetics line and we are freaking out. She is launching five different blushes to her cosmetics line and the names are insane. The blushes officially launch on Friday, March 24th at 3pm PST on kyliecosmetics.com and we cannot wait to shop them all. For those of you that were able to get your hands on Kylie’s limited edition Valentine’s Day palette, “Kylie’s Diary,” luckily you were able to try out two shades of blush. For those of you who weren’t so lucky, now is your chance!

The five Matte Pressed Powder Blushes come in all different hues and their names are a bit raunchy — X Rated, Barely Legal, Virginity, Hot and Bothered, and Hopeless Romantic. While we don’t know the exact price of the blushes yet, the Kylighters are $22 each, so it should be around the same price range. However, getting your hands on one of these blushes is going to be almost impossible. Plus, how can we forget the recent incident when customers waiting weeks for their Kylighters to arrive in the mail, only to finally receive them with no product in them!

Kylie is even more excited than we are about this new launch and she even posted a pic with the caption, “BLUSHES!!! I’m beyond excited to welcome these to the Kylie Cosmetics family! I’m obsessed with blush and it’s a dream that I can finally have MY OWN! can’t wait for you guys to experience these build-able Matte beauties! They launch this Friday at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com @kyliecosmetics check out my snap to see a more xx”

We are so excited about Kylie’s latest launch of blushes — they all look so amazing! What do you guys think of the names? Do you think they’re too raunchy?

