Justin Bieber & Kourtney Kardashian Sneaking Around: Their Hookups In Secret Love Den

There’s still a fire burning between Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian! The pair has been secretly hooking up in a ‘love nest’ of sorts, according to a March 21 report, and you can get all of the steamy details right here.

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Justin Bieber, 23, are still together, and they are very much infatuated with each other! The couple “meet[s] up once or twice a week” at a hidden home in the San Fernando Valley to hook up, a source tells OK! magazine in their April 3 issue. OMG!

“It’s a small house that Justin’s friend loans him,” an insider explains to the mag. “They both drive borrowed cars there so they don’t get caught.” So smart! Kourtney and Justin haven’t been afraid to flaunt their affair in public in the past, but going to the club is one thing — and keeping the spark alive behind closed doors is another. We’re not surprised that they don’t want to share this one with the world!

Oh, and you’d better believe that they have crazy chemistry. “They just spend all day in bed,” the source also reveals of their booty calls, adding: “They can’t get enough of each other.” So wild!

As we previously told you exclusively, Justin and Kourtney “really connect on a soul level” and simply “get each other.” “They can talk for hours on end,” an insider told us. “He makes her laugh and feel sexy and desired.” Aww!

As for whether Kourt and The Biebs will ever go public and take their relationship to the next level? “It’s not anything serious,” OK!‘s insider shrugs. “They’re just having fun.” Nothing wrong with that!

