Kanye Furious With Kim Kardashian For Reliving Paris Robbery On ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian’s account of her Paris robbery on the March 19 episode of ‘KUWTK’ was poignant and powerful, but it allegedly enraged Kanye West! Kim’s husband apparently couldn’t believe she’d reveal something so private, according to a new report!

Um, has Kanye West, 39, even watched a single episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians? The basis of his wife’s reality show for the past 10 years is to follow her family and everything that happens in her life. That’s why it wasn’t too much of a shock when Kim Kardashian, 36, dedicated much of the March 19 episode recounting her harrowing Paris robbery, down to every last detail.

But Kanye allegedly thought this was the one thing she needed to keep private, according to a report from InTouch Weekly. “He’d told Kim her experience was personal and warned her, ‘Do not exploit this for ratings.’ But she did anyway. She went directly against his wishes and exposed every detail on camera. They had a huge fight, and he stormed out.”

Wow! We can see why Kanye would be upset about the episode; this was one of the scariest moments of his life, and he doesn’t want to relieve how he felt that day, knowing that his wife had been attacked and gravely threatened. But this is Kim’s story to tell! If she wants to talk it out, she’s 100% allowed to do that. As she said on KUWTK: “I thought it was important to share this story thought my eyes and not in an interview where my words could be twisted.”

Kim explained on the show that she’s still dealing with the aftermath of her attack, crying constantly and reflecting upon the horrifying incident, according to a report from People. If talking about it openly helps her cope, shouldn’t Kanye support that?

