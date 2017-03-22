‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Has Robbery Flashback After Kanye West Comes Home Late

Image Courtesy of E!

Kim Kardashian is continuing to open up about her Paris robbery on ‘KUWTK.’ In a new sneak peek she reveals how Kanye West got himself in a heap of trouble when he gave her a horrifying flashback to that fateful night!

A sneak peek from the upcoming March 26 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, reveals that Kim Kardashian, 36, was not a happy camper when Kanye West, 39, came home late from a concert unaware of how it might affect her after she went through the horrifying experience of being robbed at gunpoint in Paris back in October 2016.

In the clip, released by E! News, you can see the mother-of-two telling Kris Jenner, 61, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37, she hadn’t gotten any sleep the previous night because Kanye’s entrance gave her a terrifying flashback to the ordeal. “I totally freaked out,” Kim said. “He always comes up the back stairs. Like, I always know he comes out the stairs that go into my room. But he came up the front stairs and all I heard were his feet stomping up stairs.” “Oh, god,” Kris said in response to her daughter’s story.

“Like, at three in the morning, he came in and that’s the same time the robbery happened,” Kim continued. “After a concert he can’t hear that well, so I’m going, ‘Hello, hello!’ Like, exactly what I did and he’s not responding to me cause he can’t hear me.” Kim could hardly keep it together remembering the experience.

“I’m freaking out in bed and North fell asleep with me, so I’m grabbing her and I’m like, ‘Hello! Hello!’ and he’s not answering me.” Kim explained that Yeezy finally came into the bedroom to see his lovely wife totally freaking out and yelling at him, “Hello, a**hole!” “Like, we’ve got to come up with a plan,” Kim explained, fearing that this situation might happen again. “Like, you have to announce yourself.”

