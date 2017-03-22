REX/Shutterstock

Oh, no! A shocking new report claims that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are done trying to make things work, and now a massive divorce is back on the horizon.

Kim Kardashian, 36, could be heading back to the single life very soon, if a new report about her marriage to Kanye West, 39, is telling the truth. Sadly, a source close to the couple is claiming that Kim is “seeking a divorce” from Kanye, reports InTouch Weekly‘s April 3 issue. The worst part? It could have something to do with the robbery in Paris, France that nearly cost Kim her life.

“He’d told Kim her experience was personal and warned her, ‘Do not exploit this for ratings,’ but she did anyway,” a source close to the couple explains. “[Kim] went directly against [Kanye’s] wishes and exposed every detail on camera. They had a huge fight, and he stormed out.” Yikes. That does not sound good at all.

Now of course this isn’t the first time it’s been rumored that Kimye were headed for splitsville, but the source explained, “Kim didn’t want to file while Kanye was having serious mental-health problems, because that obviously would have been very tough for him to deal with.” Unfortunately the report claims she’s had enough and is ready to pull the plug for real, even with their three-year wedding anniversary just months away. Bummer.

“She’s been talking to her lawyer, and divorce papers have been drawn up,” a source close to Kim told the outlet. This means that their combined $300 million fortune could be split — or worse, divvied up unequally depending on what the divorce documents claim. Needless to say, this split will not go down very smoothly with that much money on the line!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the new claims that Kimye could be divorcing? Comment below, let us know how you feel about this news!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.