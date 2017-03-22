Khloe Kardashian Channels Cher Horowitz In Sexy, Skintight Dress

Courtesy of Instagram, Paramount Pictures

We’re totally buggin’ over Khloe Kardashian’s seriously sexy, turquoise satin dress, especially because it looks like it came right out of Cher Horowitz’s closet — and this wasn’t the first time Khlo channeled the iconic character this week!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, is all about the ’90s vibes! Not only did she take to Instagram to quote one of the most stylish movie characters of all time, Cher Horowitz, but the very next day she slipped into a skintight satin turquoise dress that totally reminded us of a look Cher tries on in the movie — and we’re here for all of Khloe’s Cher references! In fact, I don’t think anyone would be calling Khlo a fashion victim in her latest look.

Forget #TransformationTuesday, it seems like everyday Khloe is showing off her hard work at the gym in another sexy, body-confident look — and her latest get-up on March 22 is no exception! The turquoise, skintight dress hugged her curves and it was clear she went braless beneath the daring, plunging neckline, showing off her cleavage in a sexy way. She compliment the look with a nude pair of pointy pumps that further elongated her frame without distracting from the show-stopping silhouette and gorgeous color of her get-up.

Khloe loves to experiment with her style and we love the way she can effortlessly switch up her look, going from glam to edgy and back again — and her beauty choices are just as head-turning. The star made the color of the dress totally pop against her complexion thanks to her matte orange lip, as she wore her blonde hair parted to one side in soft waves that cascaded down her shoulders and framed her face — she had serious mermaid hair!

Her turquoise dress looked like it came right out of Cher’s iconic closet and we could totally see the character sporting it on a sexy date night. From head-to-toe, Khloe looked H-O-T and we think Cher would be so proud to see the way Khlo slayed in the turquoise number — do you agree?

