Personal Trainer Says You Won’t Get A Kardashian Butt Doing Squats: Read Her Fitness Tips

Everyone knows that the Kardashians are famous for their big booties and now everyone wants one that looks just like theirs. Well, a personal trainer says you actually won’t get a Kardashian butt by doing squats. Instead, she has another secret and you need to find out her fitness tips!

The latest fitness crazy has been the “squat challenge,” and everyone thinks that the squat workout is the key to achieve a Kardashian butt. However, personal trainer, Courtney Black, explains that you actually won’t get the results you want from the squat challenge and that doing squats all the time in order to get a Kardashian butt is not the answer. Instead, she has other tips and tricks on how you can achieve the perfect booty.

Courtney told DailyMail, that squats are not the key to a Kardashian figure. “It doesn’t make you magically grow a bum as a lot of online challenges will have you believe – all it does is burn some calories. Lifting weights and pushing yourself in every session is key to getting that Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner shape. Growing your legs and upper body whilst keeping your waist slim is what creates that hourglass look.”

So since squats are not the answer to a Kardashian build, what’s the secret? “It’s about clever weight training. I recommend doing glute exercises with resistance bands so you really feel the burn and build that booty. And you should never use super-heavy weights when doing abdominal exercises to ensure your waist stay small. You will not get maximum results or achieve that nice, sculpted bum from running on a treadmill.”

Here are Courtney’s exact tips on how to achieve the Kardashian body you’ve been dreaming of:

1. Eat! “You aren’t going to get a sculpted and toned bum by living off salad leaves. You need to be fuelling your workouts with nutritious meals. Keep your protein high and place your complex carbs around your workouts.”

2. Band it up! “Get yourself some resistance bands and use them in your workout. It doesn’t matter if they’re long or short, resistance bands will up your glute game! Add them to your any exercise e.g. donkey kicks or lunges as the will increase the tension and help you get that hourglass shape.”

3. “Do your weight training No one gets maximum results from running on a treadmill. You need to be lifting weights to get that curvy Kardashian physique. Growing your legs and upper body whilst keeping you waist slim through weight lifting is what celebs do to create that hourglass shape.”

Wow, we are obsessed with this Courtney and her detailed fitness tips! It’s perfect timing too, because now we can start working on our Summer body! What do you guys think of Courtney’s tips?

