Are Hard-Boiled Eggs The New Blender? Why People Are Using Them To Apply Makeup

Courtesy of Instagram

First condoms over sponges and now hard boiled eggs? Beauty bloggers are seriously trying EVERYTHING to get a flawless application of foundation — see if this new trend works below.

The BeautyBlender is a genius invention. I have one and use it, and so does almost every celebrity makeup artist I interview. The problem is that it does pick up a lot of product, which can be frustrating if you are using an expensive foundation. It also needs frequent cleaning, which isn’t ideal when you’re always in a rush. (Like everyone.)

So beauty bloggers and vloggers are turning to hacks to make applying foundation easier and more effective. First, people were using condoms over blenders, because the shield kept makeup from soaking into the sponge. I guess it worked, but it’s also time-consuming (because you have to wash the condom first) and also just, weird, to think about putting a condom all over your face.

Now, makeup artist Esther Gbudje (@houseofsienna) is using a hard boiled egg to apply foundation.

A post shared by E S T H E R — G B U D J E (@houseofsienna) on Mar 19, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

In theory, it makes sense as a “silicone” like applicator. But also, WHAT ABOUT THE SMELL? And who has time to boil eggs every morning?

If you’re worried about wasting product, you could try the new “Makeup Drop” applicator sponge. It’s a silicone sponge that is a teardrop shape. You can use it to apply moisturizer, foundation, even highlighter. It works with any liquid makeup product. It doesn’t absorb any product and cleaning is super easy — you just rinse and it dries instantly.

HollywoodLifers, would you ever use a hard boiled egg to apply makeup?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.