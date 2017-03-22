‘Empire’ Returns: EPs Tease Cookie & Lucious’ Showdown, Andre’s ‘Dark Path’ & More

After more than a 3-month hiatus, ‘Empire’ is back on TV. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with the show’s executive producers on what we can expect before and after Lucious and Cookie’s big baseball bat battle. Plus, we have scoop on Andre’s vendetta and Demi Moore!

HollywoodLife.com spoke to Empire’s executive producers at FOX’s special advance screening event on March 20 in Los Angeles. Brace yourselves, major scoop is ahead!

DANNY STRONG (CO-CREATOR & EXECUTIVE PRODUCER)

There’s a huge fight between Cookie and Lucious coming up, so what sets that up? What’s the breaking point between them?

Well, you’ll have to see the episode for the breaking point. But sh*t’s going to be crazy. It really goes down. Inferno is what sets it up.

How will Shine and Andre’s alliance play out?

They’re going to get into a lot of trouble. Sh*t’s always dangerous when anyone who teams up with Shine.

Do you really Andre has enough rage in him to kill his own father?

I think Andre has the potential to do anything. I mean, first off, he’s mentally unstable.

ILENE CHAIKEN (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER)

Where are Cookie & Lucious going to go in the second half of the season?

Well, I’m going to tell you where they’re going to start, but I can’t tell you where they’re going to go. Cookie and Lucious have really been at one another. The first half of the season, Lucious started out trying to win back Cookie’s heart and Cookie had declared that she was done. She wasn’t going back there. She started a new relationship and Lucious has done everything he can to destroy that new relationship. When we come back for the second half of the season, we’re coming off possibly his lowest blow. The two of them are really going at one another, and there’s as much acrimony as there’s ever been between the two of them. That’s where they start.

Tensions have really been fraught between the Lyon brothers, especially Hakeem and Jamal, are we going to see them come together or stay apart?

They always come together in certain moments. Like Cookie and Lucious, there’s a bond among those three boys from the lives that they’ve lived to the things that they’ve lived through together, and in places they’ll always be there for one another, and yet each of them have their own agenda and sometimes those agendas pose a threat.

What’s going to happen with Andre and Nessa going forward?

It’s a hopeful relationship, but there’s a question about whether or not Andre can really maintain it when he’s going down such a dark path. Nessa is ambitious but I’m not sure she’s ready for Andre. Rhonda was uniquely able to handle that complicated man.

SANAA HAMRI (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER)

Where does Andre go from here after making that bold claim about Lucious?

Andre, obviously, has one mission and that’s to get rid of Lucious. I feel like that that’s what he’s going to be pursuing for the second-half of the season. In fact, he will be. That’s what’s so tricky about it is that he’s after his own father for various reasons. His father has wronged him, he was never the apple of the eye to Lucious, so he will do anything he can in a psychopathic way and a manipulative way to bring Lucious down. It’s going to be an interesting next 9 episodes to see what happens with that.

Demi Moore is coming on the show — who is she going to be connecting with?

Demi, who is in our finale-finale that I directed and finished last week, she is going to be very connected to Lyon family, especially Lucious. Her character is so intricate and layered. She gives it the right subtleties, the right mystique to keep us wanting more. I’m very excited for everybody to see this.

Hopefully she comes back! I already know I’m going to love her…

She is going to be around. Trust.

Empire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cookie and Lucious are endgame? Do you think Andre has what it takes to kill Lucious? Let us know!