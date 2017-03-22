‘Empire’ EPs Tease Lucious & Cookie’s ‘Interesting’ Journey After Huge Blowout & S3 Finale

Cookie and Lucious just had their nastiest and most shocking fight on the March 22 episode of ‘Empire.’ HollywoodLife.com chatted EXCLUSIVELY with the show’s EPs about Lucious and Cookie’s journey going forward and the season 3 finale!

After Lucious (Terrence Howard) named Anika (a.k.a. Boo Boo Kitty) the head of A&R at Empire, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) lost her, well, cookies. She finally reached her breaking point with her on-again, off-again ex. She attacked Lucious with a baseball bat and destroyed some of his most prized possession at the Empire offices. Despite all that, there are still a lot of feelings between Cookie and Lucious. After Cookie was done kicking butt and taking names, she nearly had sex with Lucious. So where do these two stand?

“There’s a thin line between love and hate, and for these two, it’s more than that,” executive produce Ilene Chaiken told HollywoodLife.com at an advance screening event on March 20. “It’s all out war but they walk so close to that edge that you know they’re still grappling with all of those emotions. They will be played out over the course of the season. There will be complications between them and more complications in the form of other love interests. By the end of the season, they get to a very interesting place.”

There are only 8 episodes left until the season 3 finale, and we got executive producer Sanaa Hamri to spill on what we can expect. “It’s bigger, crazier. It’s more thrilling. It’s just a lot more intense than the last season finale,” she told us.

Wow! The season 2 finale was downright bonkers. Anika (Grace Byers) and Rhonda (Kaitlin Doubleday) got into a nasty fight and Rhonda ended up being thrown over a balcony to her death. While we didn’t think Empire could get any more shocking, Sanaa assures us that the season 3 finale will be more intense “on every single level. It’s like high octane, put your seatbelts on, fast and the furious.”

