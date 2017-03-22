‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious & Cookie’s Latest Battle Ends In Heartbreak & Bloodshed

When Cookie and Lucious are at war, things get nasty. The March 22 episode of ‘Empire’ featured Jamal finding a new friend in rehab, another Tiana and Nessa showdown, and Cookie and Lucious going at it like they never have before.

Remy Ma is taking a break from her Nicki Minaj feud to guest star on Empire. She kicks off Lucious’ new album announcement with a hot rap. Meanwhile, tensions are hot between Cookie and Lucious. She’s ready to play dirty after Lucious uncovered Angelo’s less-than stellar past. Cookie better watch it, because Lucious will be just as nasty.

Lucious declares to the audience that he’s ready to retake his “rightful place” at the top of Empire. That’s when Cookie brings his mom out on stage to ruin his moment. Lucious’ eyes are like daggers when he stares at Cookie. She’s going to pay for this. But they both secretly like this tug of war between them. It fuels their fire.

At a business meeting the next morning, Xaxier announces he’s booked Nessa’s first solo set at Empire’s Next-Up showcase. Becky thinks it’s a terrible idea since Hakeem and Tiana both have albums dropping before Nessa. Hakeem agrees with Becky and knows Cookie wants Tiana to perform. But when Andre gets Lucious’ involved, Lucious goes with Nessa just to spite Cookie.

Yes, Cookie and Angelo are still together and dealing with the ramifications of Lucious bringing up Angelo’s past. Cookie’s in no place to judge so she doesn’t. She’s also dealing with the fallout from Jamal going to rehab. Jamal’s her baby boy and she just wants him to be well. Cookie, Hakeem, and Andre go to see Jamal in rehab, and that’s where they meet Tory Ash (played by Rumer Willis). Jamal and Tory have become fast friends in rehab. Apparently, Tory is a big star as well, but was sent to rehab after getting hooked on heroin and stripping butt-naked on stage. She is sassy and not afraid to stand up to Cookie. While I love a good sassy character, Tory better watch herself.

Lucious shows up just in time for the family meeting. Jamal swears he’s completely clean and wants to go home. He’s ready to work on new music. Cookie wants him to finish the program, but Lucious agrees with Jamal. Cookie and Lucious’ fighting takes over the meeting. Come on, guys. Settle this, for the kids! Later, Lucious publicly slams Angelo and brings up his past AGAIN.

Catfights & Escapes

Thirst finds out Tarik’s investigation is centered around Frank Gather and tells Lucious. Bam Bam is the only one left alive that knows what really happened, and they need him to know what to say if he goes in front of a grand jury.

If you thought Andre was just kidding about wanting to kill his father, you’re wrong. He’s planning on following through with it. While Lucious is working on Inferno, Andre is going to build an army and wait to strike.

The Next-Up showcase has arrived! Nessa performs and kills it. Cookie shows up ready for her next battle with Lucious. Hakeem and Tiana crash Nessa’s performance and cut her mic. Nessa and Tiana face-off. It’s incredible. “I’m a lady so I’m not going to beat your a** this time,” Nessa says to Tiana on stage. Tiana replies, “I should have beat your a** for stealing that fashion show, you dusty skank.” That’s when Nessa snaps. She grabs Tiana’s hair and tosses her into the crowd! Shine just lets them fight. They are slapping each other and Tiana rips out a piece of Nessa’s weave! YASSSS! Finally, Andre and Hakeem pull Nessa and Tiana off each other.

During the Tiana/Nessa showdown, Lucious gets a call that Jamal has escaped rehab. Lucious and Cookie go straight to D-Major for answers, but he knows nothing. Thankfully, someone recorded a video of Jamal and Tory. Cookie knows exactly where they are. Jamal and Tory are in the studio making beautiful music together. Cookie looks on so proud as Jamal sings his heart out.

When Jamal catches a glimpse of Cookie and Lucious, it ruins his vibe. They come in to the studio all up in arms over him leaving rehab, while Tory just wants to complete the song. She’s not shy and lets Cookie know what’s up. She’s not afraid of Cookie, and even know she should be, I kind of love it. Lucious understands that Jamal’s getting his mojo back, so he takes Cookie and leaves him to finish.

A Twisted Kind Of Love

Meanwhile, Thirst is trying to teach Becky how to handle Xavier, but he’s also babysitting Lucious’ mom and getting something done for Lucious. He’s goes and gets Bam Bam’s mom, so Lucious can threaten him. Lucious has taken care of Bam Bam’s family, and now he wants to be repaid when Bam Bam gets in front of the grand jury. Bam Bam is supposed to say nothing. Lucious has one-upped Tarik once again, and Tarik is taken off the investigation.

After Jamal’s escape, Cookie takes him home. They have a sweet heart-to-heart. He promises her that he’s done with the pills. He’s completely focused on his music. The conversation segues to Lucious, and Jamal can’t believe Lucious is putting in this much effort with Cookie. “That’s a twisted kind of love,” he says. You got that right! Cookie knows Lucious is planning his next move, she just has no idea what it is.

The next day, Xavier is fired, thanks to a little errand Thirst ran while out with Becky. You’ve got to be sneaky in this world, Becks. Lucious makes a big speech and names his next head of A&R. Lucious says this person is loyal, his muse, and in the DNA of this company. It’s the last person Cookie ever expected.

It’s ANIKA! Lucious picks Anika over Cookie, who walks out and doesn’t say a word. Lucious, you better run. He doesn’t and that’s his own fault.

‘None Of This Would Have Existed Without Me’

Lucious is still in the studio later than night when Cookie walks in all dolled up with a baseball bat. She walks up to his first album to go gold and asks him whose DNA is in that, then she destroys it. She walks away and starts breaking everything she can get her hands on.

She reveals she watched him on TV in the prison rec room when Empire’s first album was inducted into the Music Hall of Fame. She takes the award and throws it on the ground. Cookie takes this fight to the next level when she smacks Lucious with the baseball bat!

“Who was your muse, Lucious?!” she yells. He tries to go after her, but he’s out of it after she hit him. “None of this would have existed without me!” she continues. “Not those gold records, not those plaques, not that studio, none of it. You tell me, Lucious. Tell me whose DNA is running all through here? Who’s the mother with the important job, Lucious? You tell me. I gave you three sons, b*tch. Three sons. I had a miscarriage. I went to jail for 17 years, so you could build this.”

(Can we just take a moment to talk about how incredible Taraji P. Henson is in this scene? I mean, just put her down on the Emmy nominations list now. Taraji goes through a plethora of emotions in just a few seconds — rage, devastation, fear, and disgust. This scene is just masterful.)

Continuing on, Cookie throws a pitcher at Lucious, who ends up on the ground. He cuts his hands on broken glass. “Now you die!” he seethes. Cookie goes up to Lucious’ office and bashes his piano to pieces. She also makes sure to destroy the picture of Lucious and Anika.

“Trying to erase me, Lucious?” Cookie says after she drops the bat. “Huh? After all I’ve done for you. I did 17 years for this family. You built this company on my back! And you just going to give it to that b*tch? Is that your plan, Lucious? Huh?”

She tries to slap him, but he catches her hand and stops her. At this moment, they are inches away from each other. In a moment of weakness (or love), she takes her hand and touches his face and they kiss. Talk about a thin line between love and hate.

As Jamal plays new music, Lucious and Cookie are about to have sex on his broken piano. Before they goes too far, Cookie stops herself. “I said I was done with you,” she says, somewhat uneasily. “I meant it.”

Cookie walks away from Lucious, who looks devastated and shocked. She looks back at him. He doesn’t come after her, and that’s exactly the push she needs to walk out the door, stepping on the photo of Lucious and Anika one last time to let him know that he’s really hurt her.

