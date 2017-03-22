‘DWTS’s Sharna Burgess & Bonner Bolton Enjoy Flirty Night Out At LA Bar — New Pics

SplashNews

Ooh la la! Have Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton finally taken their ‘DWTS’ ‘showmance’ off the dance floor? They were pictured packing on some hot PDA during a flirty night out at a Los Angeles bar on March 21, and we have all the photos for your viewing pleasure!

Sharna Burgess, 31, and Bonner Bolton, 29, heated up another dance floor on March 21, when the Dancing With the Stars pair was pictured getting flirty at Cowboy Palace Saloon in Los Angeles, according to E! News. The news outlet posted multiple pictures of Sharna and Bonner with their arms wrapped around each other, which further proves there may be a romance brewing between these two.

As you can see in the photos here, Sharna wore a navy blue swing dress and thigh-high boots, as she smiled from ear to ear while standing alongside Bonner. “He seems especially doe-eyed—and she certainly doesn’t seem to mind the attention,” an eyewitness to their possible date told E! News.

E! News claims it looked like Sharna and Bonner were filming a segment for the ABC competition series, but they also seemed very flirty with each other. And that matches what HollywoodLife.com recently learned. A source EXCLUSIVELY told us that they want more than just a “showmance.”

Plus, another source told us, “The cameras were pretty much on them constantly [at the saloon], but that didn’t stop them from flirting throughout the night. They are eating up all the attention. Throughout the night they always had a hand or arm around each other whether they were dancing or not. There was no kissing but they acted like they were a couple. Along with all the flirting they were very focused on completing all the filming, it was definitely work as well. Tuesday nights are usually line dancing night and they bonded even more while learning a few steps with the saloons teacher and they seemed to enjoy that the most while they were there.”

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Should Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton be dating in real life? Tell us how you feel below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.