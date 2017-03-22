Drake & Sade Dating?: He ‘Worships The Ground She Walks On’

Courtesy of Instagram

Drake’s trying to be that ‘Smooth Operator’ Sade sings about. The ‘Views’ artist is in awe of the legendary singer and ‘worships the ground she walks on.’ Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details.

This will certainly be ‘No Ordinary Love’ if things get heated between Drake, 30, and Sade, 58. The rapper connected with Sade after his London Boy Meets World concert and got all starstruck and weak. “Having the opportunity to meet Sade, hug her, kiss her cheek – that was Drake’s childhood dream come true,” a source close to Drizzy tells HollywoodLife.com.

“When he was a kid, his mother would listen to Sade and he would drool over her picture on the album cover. Being with her brought back those childhood memories and he was so shy around her,” the source continues. “He doesn’t like her, he adores her. He thinks she’s a legend and not only does he respect her, he worships the ground she walks on.”

Sade is most definitely a good look for any man, even Drake. Perhaps she’s the one who can tame him and keep from all the six-week or less relationships he’s use to and all the drama that comes with that. Speaking of Drake and drama, the rapper’s been comforting his ex Nicki Minaj, 34, after Remy Ma, 36, dissed her in ‘Shether.’

“Drake knows a few things about L’s because he’s use to serving rappers with them. But after hearing Remy’s diss track, his heart skipped and beat and bled for Nicki,” another insider connected to Drizzy revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “He was in shock and disbelief that Remy went hard like that and immediately hit Nicki up to make sure she was still breathing. Nicki’s means everything him,”

HollywoodLifers, talk to us. Do you think Drake should date Sade?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.