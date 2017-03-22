Donald Trump: Why It’s So Scary That Our President Lies

REx/Shutterstock

Whether you see yourself as a ‘political’ person or not, your life will be affected by the FACT that President Trump lies all the time. When he tweeted on March 20, that ‘The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story,’ he is endangering your ability to live in a free, democratic society.

I’m assuming like most of the 316 million Americans, that you love your country and one of the biggest reasons for that affection is because it is a democracy. A democratic society allows you to have your own thoughts and make your own choices about how you want to live, as long as you respect the laws of the land. One of the most critical rights in a democracy is to form your own opinions and make your own decisions about who you vote for. However, now we know for a FACT that Russia worked to interfere with out 2016 presidential election through a campaign of writing “fake news” stories, which spread lies about Hillary Clinton. They also hacked the emails of Hillary’s campaign chairman John Podesta and released them through Wikileaks for months. The emails were selected to paint an unflattering portrait of Hillary Clinton and the Democratic campaign.

The FBI, CIA and several other federal intelligence agencies agree on this. President Obama also agrees that this happened. Congress — both parties — agree that this happened. However, Donald Trump refuses to accept this truth. Instead, while FBI director, James Comey, was in the midst of testifying to Congress, Trump tweeted that “The Democrats made up and pushed the Russia story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign.”

Comey happened to be dropping the extraordinary bombshell that the FBI was in fact investigating the links between individuals in the Trump campaign and Russia, and whether there was collusion between them in efforts to interfere with the election.

So, we actually have two shocking and unprecedented situations.

1. The President of the United States, who should be horrified that a foreign adversary interfered and disrupted our election, is instead denying that truth. Rather than protecting our democracy, which he took an oath to do, he is lying and saying that the Democrats “made up” the Russian interference.

2. The President’s close associates, including his former campaign manager, his former National Security Advisor and more, are being investigated by the FBI for possibly cooperating with the Russia campaign to influence our election. This has never happened before and if they did, it would be the biggest presidential scandal in history. ‘

Both of these bombshells affect your personally. First of all, you may have formed a negative opinion of Hillary Clinton and the Democrats based on fake news stories and information that spread across the internet. Whether it was that she was running a child porn ring out of a pizza parlor, or that she abducted children from Haiti, there were hundreds of wild lies that may have consciously or unconsciously affected you. That robs you of your democratic right to make up your own mind based on facts and reality.

Now, when your own president denies that this happened and when he continues to spew and tweet lies, he is trying to change your ongoing perception of what are facts and truths. Think about that — whether you are a democrat or a republican, don’t you want a president that you can trust to speak the truth?

The President of the United States should be the gold standard when it comes to truth. You may or may not like his policies, but you should be able to trust him. He lied that President Obama had him wiretapped in Trump Tower — both James Comey and the Justice Department denied that this happened before Congress. He lied that he would have won the popular vote in the election if it weren’t for voter fraud — there’s not one shred of evidence that this happened. He lied that more people watched his Inauguration on the National Mall than President Obama’s — photos proved that wasn’t true. He lied that climate change is a hoax invented by the Chinese — 99.9% of scientists say it is real.

All of this lying affects your life, and not just because you’ll be living in a more polluted world with an evermore extreme climate. When the president constantly lies and tweets lies to his 26.9 million Twitter followers, he is altering the perception of truth for millions of Americans, possibly including you and therefore robbing you of your democratic right to make your own decisions.

Like in a cult, he is exercising mind control over millions of Americans and democracy can’t function properly this way. The novel 1984, written by George Orwell, has shot up to the top of the best-seller list since Donald Trump was elected and his spokespeople, Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer, started asserting that they possessed “alternative facts” to explain Trump’s smaller Inaugural crowd size and more. This oxymoron — there are no “alternative facts,’ only facts and untruths — is straight out of the pages of 1984.

In the world of 1984, thousands of people are employed to constantly rewrite every little bit of history, as the supreme leader, “Big Brother,” changes his policies, his wars, his mind and his alliances. When they rewrite “facts,” they destroy the old facts and records so nobody knows what is the truth anymore. It’s called “reality control.”

Newspapers, books, pamphlets, periodicals are all constantly rewritten by the Ministry of Truth. It’s a very effective way for the Supreme Leader to control people, because they are a consistently confused about what is true that they give up trying to know what are facts versus lies.

He just wants you to believe whatever he says, even if it’s that the moon is made of blue cheese. Listen, if he keeps up the lying for the next four years, then you or a large part of the population will believe that the moon is made of cheese. Do you see why his lying is scary, HollywoodLifers?

