Trump & Melania Sleep In Separate Bedrooms: They Never Spend The Night Together

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump have some distance between them…and we don’t mean the miles between Trump Tower and the White House. Even when they’re together, the powerful couple allegedly sleep in separate beds, according to a new report! How interesting!

Melania Trump, 46, and husband President Donald Trump, 70, spend most of their time apart since he took office in January 2017, but a new report claims that the married couple barely interact when they’re together, either! Things reportedly aren’t going well for the president and first lady, even when they have 200 miles of space between them. It’s to the point that they allegedly sleep in separate bedrooms when they’re in the same building. Uh oh!

A puzzling, unconventional announcement came right before President Trump’s inauguration in January, that Melania and their son Barron Trump, 9, would not be moving into the White House until June 2017, when Barron’s school semester was over. Melania said that they didn’t want to uproot their young child halfway through the school year, but a report from US Weekly alleges that the decision may play into a larger problem in their lives: Melania allegedly wants nothing to do with Donald anymore!

The first lady makes occasional appearances in the nation’s capital at the White House, but the majority of her time is spent living at the Trump Tower in New York City, or at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. But despite the fact that she doesn’t see her husband very often, it’s apparently not seldom enough for her tastes:

“[Melania and Donald] have separate bedrooms,” the source told US Weekly. “They never spend the night together — ever. Melania wants as little to do with Donald as possible. She is not interested in Donald the presidency or anything involving him.”

