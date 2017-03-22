Jasmine Feels Bad For Rasheeda: Kirk Frost Has Probably Gotten Someone Else Pregnant Too

Image Courtesy of Instagram

HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that not only does Jasmine Washington feel horrible for Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, but also thinks that Kirk Frost may have had a lovechild with even more women than her!

Ever since Jasmine Washington, 27, came out saying that Kirk Frost, 47, fathered her 6-month-old child, Kannon Mekhi Washington, fans have been calling her a homewrecker. But HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Jasmine doesn’t see herself as the one to blame for messing with Kirk’s marriage to Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 34. In fact, Jasmine thinks the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star has probably gotten someone else pregnant too!

“Jasmine’s offended big time that people are making her out to be some type of slut after she told her truth that Kirk’s her baby’s daddy,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows everyone she’s been with and that’s a fact. Kirk is the bad guy in this because he’s married and should have known better.”

“Jasmine wouldn’t be surprised if Kirk got someone else pregnant in addition to her,” the source continued. “He stays in those strip clubs and loves throwing his money around like he’s the biggest baller in Atlanta. She really feels bad for Rasheeda because she now sees just how much of a dog Kirk is.”

For Rasheeda’s sake we really hope that Kirk has kept it in his pants so that she doesn’t have to suffer any more heartache than this controversy has already brought on her and their family. The couple, who have been together for 17 years and share two children — Ky Frost, 16, and Karter Frost, 3, — deserve a shot at happiness if they can find a way to get through this drama.

HollywoodLifers, how do you think Rasheeda would react if Kirk had more than one lovechild? Do you think that would be the final straw for her? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.