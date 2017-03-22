SplashNews

Demi Lovato, 24, has been in New York City all week promoting her new film, Smurfs: The Lost Village, and her outfits have been on point. We have been loving her press tour style and since being in NYC, she’s already rocked 8 different outfits, each one better than the next.

Demi’s first look during her NYC tour was amazing. She opted to wear a sleeveless Jill Jill Stuart mini dress with a cinched in waist and a flared skirt. She paired the white mini with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and accessorized with a cute little Edie Parker bag. Since then, Demi’s outfits have only gotten better. She added a fluffy blue fur coat to her white dress when she was spotted out later that day.

Next, Demi rocked a navy one shoulder Rhea Costa Resort 2017 Goddess Capsule Collection jumpsuit with an Alexander Wang coat on top, and Nicholas Kirkwood pumps. Demi spiced up her look with gorgeous jewels from the Swarovski Spring/Summer 2017 Collection — a Gate Bangle paired with the Funk Ring Set and Fresh Ring.

From then on, she donned a gray suede Josie Natori wrap dress with an Alexander Wang coat, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and a House of Emmanuele necklace. She also donned a pink floral Dries van Noten outfit with a matching jacket and skin-tight pencil skirt with Nicholas Kirkwood shoes. Lastly, she donned a stunning, skin-tight black Mugler dress with orange and pink cutouts at the top. She topped the look off with Stuart Weitzman shoes.

We love all of Demi’s looks so much and we can’t decide which one was our favorite. What do you guys think? VOTE.

