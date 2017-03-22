Danielle Bregoli: ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Launches Mysterious Countdown

Image Courtesy of BhadGirlGang.com

Cash her online, how bout dat! Danielle Bregoli is up to something BIG as the ‘Cash Me Outside’ phenom has a countdown clock where she’s going to make a big drop online Mar. 23. We’ve got the details on what she could be up to.

We’ve got to hand it to Danielle Bregoli for really maxing out on her “Cash Me Outside” catchphrase fame, as the 13-year-old is going to be unveiling something online and it has fans totally guessing what it could be. She posted a countdown clock to a bhadgirl.com site that is ticking down to noon on Mar. 23. Her only bit of information is “BE THE 1ST TO KNOW. HOW BOW DAH,” and asks for an e-mail address for subscription purposes. So is she launching a lifestyle blog? An online store with items featuring her famous catchphrase? A song? The possibilities are endless and Danielle has us on the edge of our seats wondering what her big announcement is.

A photo on the page shows Danielle laying against a white comforter with perfectly applied makeup while twisting her red locks with long gorgeous nails. She looks terrific in the pic that she initially debuted back on Mar. 7 flaunting her amazing makeover, so maybe she’s going to do a beauty blog? Whatever it is, her fans have to subscribe to find out so it won’t be available for the general public. Just die-hard Daniacs only!

Danielle sure has been cleaning up since we first saw her on Dr. Phil where she delivered the line that launched a thousand memes. She donned a tight crewneck minidress and a pair of sneakers for a cute Feb. photoshoot, showing that even though her attitude may be ugly, she does have beauty on the outside.

Never forget we were introduced to her in a segment titled “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime” along with her mother Barbara Ann and even stole a crew member’s car while taping the episode! But hey, she turned a bratty appearance and a crazy catchphrase into something so huge, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us next.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Danielle’s big announcement is going to be? A blog? An online store? Give us your guesses.

