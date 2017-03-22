Chuck Barris Dead: Creator Of ‘The Newlywed Game’ & More Shows Sadly Dies At 87

Image Courtesy of NBC

This is such sad news. Chuck Barris died at home in New York on March 21, his publicist confirmed. He was 87 years old.

Chuck Barris’ publicist, Paul Shefrin, announced on March 22 that the host and game show creator sadly died of natural causes at his Palisades, New York home on March 21. The 87-year-old was best known for hosting The Gong Show, a talent competition that ran on NBC from 1976-1978, then was featured in syndication for two years. The show generally featured amateur talents, more so providing comedy to its thousands of viewers rather than producing future stars. Chuck was the perfect host, hilariously berating contestants with no talent who were eliminated when the judges rang a large gong, which happened quite often.

Aside from this, Chuck also created some of the most popular game shows on television, making history with programs like The Dating Game, which premiered in 1966, and later on, The Newlywed Game, The Parent Game and The Family Game, among plenty of others.

After The Gong Show ended and Chuck started facing controversy for one of this other programs, Three’s A Crowd, he mostly stepped away from working in television and started writing books. Chuck was also known for claiming to have worked as an assassin for the CIA in the 1960s and 70s, although that has never been proven.

Chuck married to Lyn Levy in 1956 and they had a daughter together named Della before splitting in 1976, Sadly, when Della was just 36 years old, she died of a drug overdose, with alcohol and cocaine found in her system. She was also HIV positive when she died. After his divorce, Chuck married Robin Altman in 1980, and they were together for 19 years. He tied the knot with Mary Clagett in 2000, and they were married until the time of his death.

