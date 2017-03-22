Chris Brown Lands First TV Role In 10 Years & It’s On Show You Love

Chris Brown is coming back to TV! In the midst of working on new music and dealing with Karrueche Tran drama, the singer will be hitting up a hit ABC show to play a rapper! Get the scoop.

How exciting! Chris Brown, 27, will guest star on the March 29 episode of Black-ish, Entertainment Weekly reports. The episode will be titled “Richard Youngsta” and will be centered on Dre (Anthony Anderson) working on an advertising campaign with Chris’ character, who is a famous rapper. Dre finds himself torn when Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) aren’t thrilled about Richard, since he plays on negative stereotypes.

This guest star appearance on one of ABC’s best shows is a bright spot in the midst of all the drama in Chris’ life. His ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, 28, filed a restraining order against him in Feb. 2017 and claimed that he allegedly told a “few” friends that he wanted to “kill” her. The “Gimme That” singer has vehemently denied Kae’s claims. Karrueche is looking to extend the restraining order, but has to go to court this time around. Ironically, the day Karrueche and Chris are supposed to face off in court is March 29, the same day Chris is supposed to appear on Black-ish.

This is Chris’ first TV role since The O.C. in 2007. He played Will Tutt, a band geek who gets involved with Kaitlin Cooper (Willa Holland), in three episodes of the hit teen show. Since then, Chris has been focused mainly on music and his daughter, Royalty, 2. Chris joins a long list of celebrities like Amber Rose, 34, Tyra Banks, 43, Rashida Jones, 41, and Lorraine Toussaint, 54, who have all guest-starred on the show.

Black-ish airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited Chris is going back to TV? Is Black-ish your favorite show? Let us know!