UK Parliament Shooting: Niall Horan & More Celebs Send England Prayers After Attack

REX/Shutterstock

The attack on the UK Parliament has totally shaken the world, and celebrities are flooding Twitter with messages of their thoughts and prayers to the victims and people of England during this time. Read stars’ reactions right here.

#PrayForLondon almost immediately began trending on Twitter after news broke that a shooting and stabbing had reportedly taken place at the British Parliament on March 22. In the aftermath of the tragic attack, the House of Commons confirmed that a police officer had been stabbed, and Britain’s Press Association confirmed one woman was killed, with dozens of others hurt, some left with “catastrophic injuries.” During a press conference, police revealed that there was a “number of casualties,” but could not give a definite number at hte time.

Among the thousands of Twitter users sending thoughts and prayers as the news unfolded, several celebrities also tweeted about the terrible tragedy:

Thinking of London this morning from LA. . Stay safe everyone !! — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 22, 2017

Thinking of everyone affected by the violence in London today. Be safe everyone. xo ❤️ — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) March 22, 2017

Terrible scene in London. Praying for the victims of this apparent act of terror. We stand with our friends in Parliament and Great Britain. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) March 22, 2017

I am so horrified and heartbroken by the events in #london and #parliment. Please be safe everyone!!! — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 22, 2017

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that they responded to reports of gunshots fired on the Westminster Bridge around 2:40 p.m. local time. The area surrounding the UK Parliament was immediately put on lockdown, with people urged to avoid Parliament Square, Westminster Bridge, Lambeth Bridge, and Victoria Street up to the junction with Broadway. Eyewitnesses revealed that the chaos began when a car on the bridge allegedly rammed into people, followed by shots being fired. After crashing the car and possibly firing shots, the suspect reportedly attacked security guards at the Palace of Westminster with a knife to get past the gates. At this point, it is still unclear if the crash, shooting and stabbings were all done by the same person. Prime Minister Theresa May was confirmed safe following the attack.

Police are considering this a “terror incident.” “The working assumption is that this was a multi-pronged terrorist attack right at the heart of London involving a vehicle ramming,” CNN’s terrorist analyst explained. “It’s quite possible there might just be one individual involved.”

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for the victims of this terrible attack in the comments section below.

