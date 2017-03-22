Courtesy of Instagram

Maybe it looks worse than it actually is? Danielle Bregoli was quick to jump to her mother’s aid following the video release of their nasty brawl. According to the ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl, they were just messing around and ‘play fighting.’ Watch her explanation, here!

Danielle Bregoli, 15, isn’t about to let ANYONE smack talk her mom! Following concern that Barbara Ann attacked her daughter on-camera at age 11 or 12, the “Cash Me Outside” girl defended her mother’s behavior on Mar 22.. She says they were “play fighting,” adding that her “ex best friend took it to a whole other level. We were play fighting on the floor and I hit her too hard so she just kinda’ pushed me to the floor. That’s all that happened. That’s how we fight.”

OK…but what about the cursing? Barbara calls Danielle a “b*tch” in the video MULTIPLE times and screams at her at the top of her lungs. One of them also says, “You think you’re f*cking tough?” as Barbara pulls her daughter’s hair. Towards the end of the clip, you can hear a girl (probably Danielle’s friend at the time) say, “Stop.” Regardless of how Danielle spins it, the bottom line is that Barbara hit her, pinned her to the ground, and may end up facing consequences for it. At this moment it’s unclear whether the shocking video launched a police or Child Protective Services investigation.

Another alarming detail to notice is that Barbara is NO WHERE to be found in the video of Danielle defending her. The Dr. Phil star was walking around Beverly Hills ALONE when TMZ caught up with her. “She didn’t hurt me, I’m still living right?,” adds Danielle. “Am I dead? Am I bruised up? That was nearly three years ago and that was the worst it ever got.” It sounds like Danielle still doesn’t understand how that behavior could be unhealthy. Hopefully a fight like that doesn’t ever happen again!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Danielle and her mother were play fighting? Tell us below!

