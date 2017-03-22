‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Gets Attacked By Mother In Nasty Brawl — Did Ex-BFF Leak Video?

Courtesy of Instagram

Well, this is certainly alarming. A video showing Danielle Bregoli violently fighting with her mother went viral on Mar. 22. Not only that, but the ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl believes it was her former BFF who leaked the footage. Watch the explosive brawl, here!

Maybe the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Danielle Bregoli, 13, gets a lot of heat for her aggressive ways, but there’s a chance that violence is all she knows. In this shocking video allegedly released by Danielle’s former best friend, fans can begin to understand where the misunderstood teenager’s temper and attitude come from.

The clip shows the “Cash Me Outside” girl’s mother, Barbara Ann, pinning her daughter to the ground, calling her “b*tch” and other degrading names in the process. The video was recorded nearly two years ago, according to TMZ, which means Danielle would have only been 11 or 12.

While it’s true that every daughter has occasionally arguments with their mother, this interaction between Danielle and Barbara is something else! Just a few days ago on Mar. 7, cops were called to their shared home in Florida after an explosive argument went down. Danielle “became agitated and hostile” with her mom, “calling her names and cursing numerous times,” according to the police report obtained by HollywoodLife.com. There was no record of aggression or physical abuse, but this newly leaked video definitely proves that it can escalate to that.

We first noticed their bizarre relationship on Dr. Phil, where Danielle debuted her signature line, “Cash me outside, howdowdah?” After the episode, Dr. Phil sentenced Danielle to four months of intensive treatment. The red-headed reality star underwent a beautiful makeover complete with new clothes, glossy hair, and a partially shaved eyebrow, but more or less still emerged as the same feisty girl. She nearly refused to thank Dr. Phil for his time, help, patience, and even threatened to cash Justin Bieber outside.



