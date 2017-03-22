Briana DeJesus Joining ‘Teen Mom 2’ For Season 8? — All The Shocking Details

Image Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! It looks like MTV may be shaking things up for the upcoming season of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ as a new report claims ‘Teen Mom 3’ star Briana DeJesus will be joining the series and sharing screen time with Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer. Get all the details here!

Apparently, the Teen Mom 2 production team is planning on adding a fifth girl (Teen Mom 3 star Briana DeJesus) to their lineup — one that already includes Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer. This, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

The site claims MTV is planning to shake things up for Season 8, and they think adding another girl to the mix will do the trick. Apparently, the crew has already been spotted filming Briana, and it’s not for any sort of Teen Mom 3 catch-up special.

If Briana really is being added to the mix, that means the other four girls will see a reduction in their screen time. But, of course, that’s if they agree to return for Season 8. According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, many of the girls have or have had beef with Briana.

MTV was reportedly hoping to keep Briana’s addition to the show a secret from the other girls — sort of like how they blindsided Maci Bookout with the return of Farrah Abraham on Teen Mom OG — but rumors have already started swirling, so it’s probably not a secret to them anymore.

Briana is currently pregnant with her second child, and she’s due to give birth in July. So if she is filming for Season 8 of Teen Mom 2, she already has a storyline in place.

Interestingly, Briana and Kailyn got plastic surgery together last year.

