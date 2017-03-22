Brad Pitt Bonding With Maddox & Pax More Since Angelina Jolie Split: He’s ‘Very Happy’

FameFlynet

Brad Pitt’s getting his life back on track! The actor’s been spending more time with his children, according to a new report, March 23, and he’s allegedly been talking to Angelina Jolie ‘directly.’ Did he and Angie have a breakthrough in their custody battle?! You’re going to want to see this!

Could Angelina Jolie, 41, and Brad Pitt, 53, be calling off their nasty divorce? Well, while that’s a bit of a stretch, a new report claims that the two have been communicating a lot more civilly. In fact, the former lovers have been chatting “directly,” as opposed to going through their camps, according to PEOPLE, who says, that Brad’s been granted more time with his kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

“He is spending more time with the kids when they are in LA,” a source tells the mag in their April 3 issue. “He has even spent some time with Maddox and Pax. Things are definitely calming down… He’s very relieved that things are not playing out in public anymore.” So are we!

If this is all true, it would be huge for Brad since he’s reportedly had a nasty and estranged relationship with Maddox. On Sept 15, 2016, Maddox and Brad reportedly got into a heated fit that allegedly turned physical. Brad was later investigated and cleared by both, the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child Services. Things have been hush hush regarding the alleged scuffle, so not many people know exactly what went down on that private plane back in 2016.

Although Brad is reportedly very happy, he still “occasionally gets a bit down,” the mag reports. This is because “he went from having quite the chaotic, full house to a very quiet house.” However he and Angie’s private divorce and custody dealings continue to be “a work in progress,” so that’s good to hear.

In case you forgot, Brad and Angie finally came to an agreement —after letting their nasty divorce and custody battle drag out in the public — to have their court docs sealed, which made any and all dealings private. Things have definitely seemed to simmer down after that decision.

While the reports are still swirling that the two are feuding, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Brad even spent some time with the kids as soon as Angie returned home from a work trip to Cambodia recently. “Brad’s heart was full of joy to hear from his kids that they actually missed him while they were overseas,” our source said. “Jokingly, the kids told him they also missed American food too, so Brad took them all out for cheeseburgers after they were reunited from their European trip.” SO cute!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brad and Angie will ever get back together?

