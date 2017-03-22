Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie ‘Talking More & More’ After Nasty Split — Could They Reunite?

REX/Shutterstock

Not ALL good things come to an end! In an unexpected plot twist, the chapter on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s marriage is far from over. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that the now-friendly exes are ‘talking’ again, and may even reunite in the future. Check it out!

Rejoice everyone, there is still hope for Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 41! “They’re talking to each other more and more often, which is amazing,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There was a point where their relationship was so contentious that it didn’t look like they would ever be civil to one and other again. Things calmed down once Angie eased up and started letting Brad in more. They have amazing chemistry, that’s for sure, and under the right circumstances they could definitely hook up again.” YES, YOU READ THAT CORRECTLY.

Another reason the actors may wind up together again is a pretty obvious one — their children! “Angie and Brad have six little bundles of joy connecting them for life, so they are connected no matter what,” the source continues. “Whether they could ever regain the trust they have lost is another thing altogether. That may be a tough one to overcome.” Nevertheless, the former couple desperately want to put their differences aside before Shiloh‘s 11th birthday party on May 27. Their daughter wants nothing more than to have a joint celebration with mommy and daddy.

But wait, there’s more good news. Remember when Brad’s relationship with son Maddox was so toxic that they couldn’t be in the same room together? Well, that’s long gone! “He has spent some time with Maddox and Pax,” a source told People. “Things are definitely calming down…He’s very relieved that things are not playing out in public anymore.” Piece by piece, Brad and the First They Killed My Father director and putting their family back together. They’ve come such a long way!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brad and Angie will get back together? Comment below!

