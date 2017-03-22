Bella Thorne Missing Ex Gregg Sulkin?: Fans Flip Over Throwback Bikini Pic

Courtesy of Twitter

Oh Bella Thorne, what have you done? The starlet posted a throwback photo of herself in a bikini on March 21 that had fans freaking because it made it seem like she was missing her ex Gregg Sulkin!

Bella Thorne, 19, and Gregg Sulkin, 24, have been donezo since last year, but does that mean they are really over each other? On March 21 the actress shared a risque throwback pic on Twitter that had fans going wild, not because of the bikini she was wearing, but because it’s making them question whether Bella is missing her ex or trying to reach out to him in some way.

Throwbackkkk 😇😇 guess who's going back to blonde ;)) pic.twitter.com/ZaFXpfWt6O — bella thorne (@bellathorne) March 20, 2017

“Throwbackkkk 😇😇 guess who’s going back to blonde ;)),” Bella captioned the old photo of herself, noting that she’d be dying her hair back since she’s been coloring it like crazy recently. But that pic and caption were not what had fans flipping. It was the fact that the photo Bella posted was actually a screenshot of a pic in her phone’s camera roll. Because Bella put up the screengrab instead of just the pic, fans were able to see the photos underneath the one Bella was featuring and they appeared to be — wait for it — pics of Bella and Gregg!

Some fans were able to zoom in on the photos and commented on the fact that they looked similar to the ones Gregg and Bella used to share on social media when they were dating. Here’s were things get interesting, as it seems that Twitter users were very divided on this matter. Some people were happy that Bella still had the cute couple pics and others thought that the actress, now linked to Chandler Parsons, should delete those photos ASAP.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Bella posted the screengrab because she is missing Gregg? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.