Bella Hadid Goes Braless & Makeup Free On Stunning ‘PORTER’ Magazine Cover

Another day, another magazine cover for Bella Hadid! Her latest cover is for ‘PORTER’ magazine and she looks flawless with no makeup on and no bra! We are obsessed with her latest cover shoot — are you guys?

Bella Hadid, 20, is unstoppable and she just landed yet another magazine cover! This time, she’s on the cover of PORTER magazine’s April issue and it just may be our favorite one to date. She went completely makeup free and braless for the shoot and we love how natural it is. What do you guys think — do you love it as much as we do?

Bella posted a pic of the cover with the caption, “Sneak of my @PORTERmagazine cover shot in the beautiful Bahamas by the man @TERRYRICHARDSON styled by @georgecortina dream team @dickpageface on face @bartpumpkin on hair Order in the next 24 hours to get a copy early #PORTERmagazine full story out April 7th Thank you everybody!!! xx” The photo of her is actually stunning — she has no makeup on and a little bit of a sunburn so you can see her freckles and flawless face.

Not only does her face look amazing, she’s wearing nothing but an oversized white linen button-down shirt which she left completely open and went braless under, showing off a ton of skin. The cream double-breasted shirt with khaki pockets is so retro and beachy, the entire cover is giving us serious 80s vibes. Terry Richardson shot the cover and posted a pic with the caption, “Coming Soon! Bella, you make my job easy! Thanks for a great trip! @bellahadid in the Bahamas for @portermagazine with an awesome team, @georgecortina @dickpageface @bartpumpkin #bellahadid #terryrichardson”

We absolutely love Bella and she always manages to look drop-dead-gorgeous, no matter what the photoshoot is. What do you guys think of her latest cover? Are you as excited as we are to get your own copy on April 7th?!

