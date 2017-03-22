Bae alert! The brand-new ‘Baywatch’ trailer dropped on March 22, and it’s absolutely ridiculous in the best way. From Zac Efron in drag to Priyanka Chopra as a complete badass, ‘Baywatch’ is going to make this summer the hottest one on record!

Baywatch is already going to be the hottest movie of the summer. That’s a given. Seriously, have you seen this cast? Zac Efron, 29, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 44, Kelly Rohrbach, 27, Alexandra Daddario, 31, and Priyanka Chopra, 34, all in one movie? Incredible. One thing we can tell from the new trailer? It’s about to be really raunchy — and we’re already dying laughing.

We know that The Rock’s character is not so into Zac’s, since he plays an arrogant Olympic athlete who’s brought into the lifeguards on duty to help get good publicity. We also know whatever role Priyanka plays is well, insane, and everyone’s afraid of her. At this time, we don’t know why Zac is dressed as a woman, but uh, we’re fine with it.

The movie is going to be hot in all kinds of way. First and foremost, it’s rated R. Dwayne revealed a new poster on March 20 and proved this movie’s got some balls. “Because the climate is right for a good ol’ RATED R rescue can and beach balls shaped in the form of a penis and testicles joke,” Dwayne hilariously captioned the photo on Instagram.

The movie, based on the hit ’90s TV series starring David Hasselhoff, 64, and Pamela Anderson, 49, earned an R-rating for “language throughout, crude sexual content, and graphic nudity.” Sounds like some of these lifeguards might be stripping all the way down! Zac, perhaps? He’s already showing off his stuff in a patriotic speedo in the movie. Plus, Baywatch is all about lifeguards, which means TONS OF SHIRTLESS SCENES!

The big bad in the movie is Victoria Leeds, played by Quantico’s Priyanka Chopra. Zac and Dwayne better watch out. Priyanka’s character plays dirty. She described her character to Interview magazine as “extremely feminine, very evil, extremely delectable, manipulative, patronizing” and “doesn’t have any morality.”

Baywatch will hit theaters on May 26, 2017.

HollywoodLifers, are you pumped Baywatch? Who’s hotter — Zac or The Rock? Let us know!