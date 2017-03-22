Ashley Olsen & Boyfriend Richard Sachs, 58, Split After Just Five Months Of Dating: Report

REX/Shutterstock

Another Hollywood couple is over… maybe. Ashley Olsen and her 58-year-old boyfriend, Richard Sachs have split, according to a new report, March 22. And, it was reportedly all her doing… get the split scoop.

Ashley Olsen, 30, and financier, Richard Sachs, 58, are over, according to Us Weekly, March 22. “She wants to focus on her clothing line right now,” a source told the mag, adding, “They’re still friends and hang out.” The couple — who dated for five months before the breakup report — has been known to keep their romance pretty private.

Ashley and Richard were first rumored to be involved in Oct. 2016. They went public with their relationship in Nov. 2016 when they were photographed kissing at a New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets game in New York City. The two were on a double date with Ashley’s twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, 30, and her French, banker husband, Olivier Sarkozy, 47.

While Ashley may be back on the market, it’s reportedly the opposite for her twin sis. The mag also reports that Mary-Kate and her hubby “really want a baby”and “have been ready to have a child for a while.” Wow!

