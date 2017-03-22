Ariel Winter’s Sexiest Look Ever: Flaunts Bra In Sheer Shirt & Mini

Courtesy of Instagram

Spring may be here, but Ariel Winter’s all-black-everything outfit combo is one of the hottest looks we’ve ever seen on her! The stylish teen is the latest to try the lingerie trend. See how she mastered the sexy look and read on for tips if you want to push the envelope with a similar style.

Ariel Winter, 19, is turning up the heat in Bejing with her latest look, as she took to Instagram to show off her outfit — and it’s one of the sexiest looks we’ve seen on The Modern Family actress, who flashed her lacy black bra, (and cleavage), beneath her long-sleeved sheer shirt. The star totally smoldered, as she paired the sexy silhouette with a seriously short mini and over-the-knee boots, complimenting the look with fishnet tights. She sported the get-up as she relaxed at a cigar bar and captioned the image: “When in Beijing at a cigar bar…”

Even though her look may seem over-the-top, we think it’s amazing that the star loves to have fun with her fashion and isn’t afraid to throw on a daring get-up, especially because she has been so vocal about body image and how she struggled with her own body confidence. Now that the star feels comfortable in her own skin we love the way she shows it off in one head-turning look after another.

We may be used to seeing Ariel pose in itty bitty bikinis and bathing suits on gorgeous, picturesque vacations, but her latest look proved to be just as daring even though she was actually wearing more clothes. She added to the glam look with a blinged-out choker, hoop earrings and lush lashes.

The lingerie trend continues to dominate, both on the runway, the red carpet, and in sexy street-style pictures — and there’s definitely a way the trend can work for you, even if Ariel’s look is a bit too daring for your own personal taste. Rather than rock a bra, you can achieve more coverage with a bandeau top beneath a sheer shirt if you want to leave a bit more to the imagination — it’s all about finding the right look that you feel confident and comfortable in.

What did you think of Ariel’s latest outfit? Are you loving the lingerie trend or is this one look you don’t plan on trying at home?

