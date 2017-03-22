Amazon’s New ‘Outfit Compare’ Tool Is As Life-Changing As Cher’s ‘Clueless’ Closet

Ever wish you had a stylist at your disposal to help you pick out the perfect outfit? Well, now you can — and it’s all thanks to Amazon Prime! Read on to find out how it works and how you can take advantage of the major service.

Growing up in the 90s, one of the most influential fashion moments from the decade was definitely the release of Clueless, and I remember watching and dreaming about Cher Horowitz’s “high-tech” closet — and now, rather than have a computer pick your look, you can consult a team of stylists to help you decide between your outfits in mere minutes. If you’re getting ready for work, have a special job interview, big date or wedding and your BFF is too busy to help you pick out the perfect look, Amazon Prime members won’t have to make the tough outfit decisions on your own anymore. All you have to do is upload two images of yourself in your outfits to Amazon Prime via the app, where a team of “fashion specialists” review the looks and select the best get-up based on the fit, style, and current trends. Whether you’re deciding between two totally different looks or aren’t sure about your shoe choice, the app will serve up one of three answers: “Definitely Pick This One!” “We Like This Better.” “This Was A Close Call.”

Want to try it out? In your Amazon shopping app the “Outfit Compare” feature is located in the sidebar under “Programs and Features.” The app suggests that your pose and background should be similar in both images for a fair comparison — and full-length mirror selfies are totally fine. If those concerned about your privacy, you can rest assured that only Amazon staff members will be able to view the images. You can also delete the photos in the app which will completely remove the images and any copies associated with your account, so you can rest assured that no one will be able to find that photo of a slightly unflattering look you might have uploaded one day.

Amazon’s team of stylists are all from the fashion industry and their background is in a slew of fields, from retail to styling, creative and editorial.

What do you think of Amazon’s new service? Are you excited to try it out?