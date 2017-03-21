This is insane. Wyclef Jean was slapped in cuffs and almost arrested after he reportedly matched the image of an alleged armed robbery suspect on March 20. He documented the entire incident, where he claimed to be treated unlawfully and ‘like a criminal.’ You have to see this..

Wyclef Jean, 47, went off on LA police for handcuffing him on the night of March 20, for allegedly believing he was an armed robbery suspect, according to TMZ. The rapper took to Instagram to show the public that police had handcuffed him for “mistaken identity.”

In the first video posted to Instagram, Wyclef said he was “coming from the studio with ‘T baby.'” He then proceeded to claim that police removed his “Haitian bandana” from his head. “Why am I in Handcuffs!!!!!?????,” he captioned the first video, adding, “This is what I said to the LAPD after they put me in Handcuffs for mistaken identity !!!!!!!”

The incident occurred around 1:30 AM in West Hollywood when Wyclef, along with two female passengers, one of which was his manager, were pulled over by LA County Sheriff’s deputies, as reported by TMZ.

It turns out that the vehicle Wyclef and his friends were traveling in reportedly matched the description of a similar vehicle that was used in an alleged armed robbery that occured around the same time and place. What are the chances?

But, there’s more. Wyclef was wearing a “Haitian bandana,” which the site claimed was red; and that also reportedly matched the robbery suspect’s description…

Although Wyclef was allegedly a victim of mistaken identity, he reportedly landed in handcuffs due to the actions of someone else. One of the women in the vehicle reportedly got out of car unexpectedly when speaking with police, and Wyclef allegedly reached for his waistband… that’s when cops reportedly put him in cuffs for “six minutes” until they got more answers, according to TMZ.

The rapper and his friends were reportedly released after police discovered that the suspect they were really searching for didn’t have women with him/her. The “real” suspect was found soon after, as reported by the site.

They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed out they had wrong person. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

Wyclef posted a second video with a caption that revealed his disappointment in the way police treated him. He gave his side of the story when he recalled the incident: “I was asked by the police to Put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself and before being told why. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person. They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal. I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent. As some one who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by the behavior of the LAPD.” Wow.

Wyclef also took to Twitter to describe the insane situation, where he said, “LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs?” TMZ pointed out that it was reportedly LA County Sheriff’s deputies that pulled Wyclef over, and not the LAPD.

