Brenton Thwaites: 5 Things To Know About The CinemaCon Honoree & ‘Pirates’ Star

There’s a new hunk joining ‘The Pirates of the Caribbean’ world, and he’s already getting praised for his work in the role! Here’s everything you need to know about Brenton Thwaites!

1.) ‘Pirates’ Is Not His First Big Disney Movie

While some are considering Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales to be a breakout role for Brenton Thwaites, 27, it’s far from it. The young actor once co-starred alongside Angelina Jolie in 2014’s Maleficent, where he portrayed Prince Philip.

2,) He May Look Too Young, But Brenton Is A Dad

In March 2016, it was revealed that Brenton and his longtime girlfriend, Chloe Pacey, welcomed their first child together. The baby girl’s official date of birth has not been revealed, but both Brenton and Chloe love to share pictures of their sweet daughter on Instagram.

3.) Brenton Has Some A-List Names In His Romantic History

Before settling down and starting a family with his current girlfriend, Chloe, Brenton was linked to some very notable names. For starters, it was rumored that he and The Giver co-star Taylor Swift may have had a little fling while working together. He was also very briefly connected to actress Nicola Peltz after it was reported they would be starring together in the fourth Transformers film.

4.) He’s Being Honored For ‘Pirates’ At CinemaCon 2017

It has been announced that Brenton will receive the “Breakthrough Performer of the Year” award during CinemaCon 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 30. He’ll receive the honor during the event’s Big Screen Achievement Awards, which take place on the last night of CinemaCon. On top of that, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will also be screening for a very VIP Audience! So exciting.

5.) Brenton’s An Australian Hottie

Unless you’re blind you have obviously noticed that Brenton is extremely handsome. It also doesn’t hurt that he’s Australian, which means he has a sexy accent to go with those charming good looks! Brenton was born and raised in Queensland, then later relocated to Sydney in 2010 to work on an Aussie soap opera. Just over a year or so later he made the move to the United States, and by 2013 he was starring as the male lead in the thriller, Oculus. Pretty sweet!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Brenton is Hollywood’s next hot breakout actor? Comment below!