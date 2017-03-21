Andrew Napolitano: What To Know About Fox News Contributor Taken Off Air

REX/Shutterstock

Judge Andrew Napolitano has been pulled from Fox News airwaves after claiming that President Barack Obama requested that British intelligence officials wiretap Trump Tower to spy on President Donald Trump. Here’s everything you need to know about Andrew!

1. Judge Andrew Napolitano is on Fox News Channel’s payroll.

Judge Andrew Napolitano, 66, is a senior judicial analyst for Fox News, who comments on legal news and trials for the conservative news outlet. However, he hasn’t just given his commentary on television, and has published columns in Fox News, The Washington Times, and Reason.

2. Andrew was a superior court judge.

Andrew served as a New Jersey Superior Court Judge from 1987-1995.

3. He has dabbled in legal academia.

Andrew was a visiting professor at Brooklyn Law School, and wrote a total of nine books on both legal and political subjects.

4. He likes his conspiracy theories.

According to the New York Times, the judge “has a taste for conspiracy theories.” His latest theory seems to be the one that got him in trouble with Fox News, as earlier this month he claimed that British intelligence agencies had wiretapped President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election at the request of President Barack Obama, a claim that Trump then turned into a fact. Fox News indefinitely suspended Andrew shortly after he made this claim and once top US intelligence agencies had debunked the allegation.

5. He had a media career before appearing on Fox News — like a Judge Judy kinda thing.

Andrew acted as the presiding judge on the first season of Twentieth Television’s syndicated court TV show, Power of Attorney, from 2000-2002. On the show people brought their small-claims disputes before Andrew in a televised courtroom.

