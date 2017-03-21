Steph Curry & Russell Westbrook Need To Be Separated After Wild Shoving Fight

When the Golden State Warriors tangle with the Oklahoma City Thunder, watch out! It didn’t take long for things to turn ugly between these two rivals during their March 20 match, as officials had to step in to split up Steph Curry and Russell Wilson before they started throwing hands!

So, here’s the scene: right before the end of the second quarter, Steph Curry, 29, and Semaj Christon, 24, were trying to get into position for a jump ball, according to Bleacher Report. Semaj gave Steph a nudge and the Dubs star pushed back. Suddenly, Russell Westbrook, 28, got involved and all hell broke loose.

Before this team-on-team shoving match could get any worse, the officials stepped into break it up. Steph, Russell, Semaj and Draymond Green, 27, all were handed a technical foul for their role in this fight. Once cooler heads prevailed, they actually got the game back on track – and Steph, swag in full display, nailed a three-pointer to build on the Golden State Warriors’ lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder at the half. The game might have been over then, as the Dubs would go on to sweep OKC for the regular season, winning this fourth and final meeting, 111-95.

While it seems that this fight was another entry in the long-running rivalry between the Warriors and Thunder, Steph brushed off the scuffle as “much to do about nothing,” according to Uproxx. “I was just trying to…get between them two and felt him push me,” Steph said. Russell said he was just “protecting his teammate” during the fight, while Draymond just laughed the whole thing off. “Nothing surprises me at this point when it comes to anything like that.”

It’s somewhat funny that he only person not involved in this fight is the man who supposedly caused the major beef between the Warriors and the Thunder: Kevin Durant. Though Kevin, 28, (who’s injured) fought with his ex-teammates during their Feb. 12 match, he seemed to squash his beef with Russell during the NBA All-Star game. After an Alley-Oop that seemed to mend all wounds, it looked like it was all rainbows and love between these two squads. Guess not!

Whose side are you on with this fight, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Steph was to blame or was it Semaj? Who do you think will win the NBA Championship this year?