USA Vs. Japan Live Stream — Watch The World Baseball Classic Semifinal Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Batter up! USA will be tackling Japan on Mar. 21st at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. during the semifinals of The World Baseball Classic. Catch every foul ball in this game and watch it all online here beginning at 9pm EST.

It will be tough to beat team USA at home during The World Baseball Classic Semifinals but that is exactly what the players on the Japan national team expect to do when they take the field against the Americans. Anchored by outfielder Hayato Sakamoto, 28, Japan will be facing a red-hot USA team stacked with some of the best sluggers from Major League Baseball. Buster Posey, 29, and Giancarlo Stanton, 27, have been knocking the cover off the ball in the early rounds of the annual tournament for USA who are poised for a repeat appearance in the final round. Let’s take a closer look at how these two teams made it to the semifinals.

Japan scored 22 runs in 3 games of undefeated opening round action in Pool B which took place in their country. Cuba was crushed by the Japanese 11-6 before Japan went on to dismantle Australia and finally China to advance to Pool E in Tokyo. Japan cracked 24 runs in round 2, hanging 8 on Netherlands, Cuba and Israel while remaining undefeated in the tournament. Bravo Japan!

The ride to the Semifinals has not been as smooth for team USA who are not undefeated. The American team beat Colombia and Canada in the opening round in Pool C but dropped a game to the Dominican Republic, 5-7. Round 2 in Pool F saw USA drop another tough game to Puerto Rico, 5-6, but wins against Venezuela and the Dominican Republic were enough to push the team forward.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this game? Do you think Japan can upset the home team or will Team USA come away with the big win? Let us know what you think will be the final score of this semifinal game!

